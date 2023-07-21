Oppn MPs give notice in Parliament to discuss Manipur violence, seek PM's reply

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Several opposition MPs on Friday gave notices to discuss the situation in Manipur on the second day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, and also sought a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gohil gave the notice for suspension of business to discuss the Manipur situation. Besides Gohil, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) RS MP Jha also gave the notice for adjournment of the business of the House to discuss ethnic violence in Manipur.

In his notice, Jha said, "I would like to move a motion for adjournment of the business of the House under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha to discuss the ethnic violence that has been going on for more than two months.

"As we are aware 140 people have died, several thousands have been injured, 60,000 have been displaced, and scores of houses, churches and villages have been burned and destroyed. Besides, the horrifying images of women being paraded naked has shaken the conscience of the entire nation. The gruesome violence continues unabated till today and instances of attacks on innocent tribal villages have not stopped," the RJD MP said.

"It is in this context that I place my request before you under Rule-267 to allow us to discuss the matter mentioned in the subject-line by suspending all other business listed for the day," Jha added.

Even Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Chaturvedi also gave notice for suspension of business under Rule 267 for discussing Manipur violence.

Meanwhile, Congress Lok Sabha MPs Tagore and Gogoi also gave notice to discuss Manipur violence in the Lower House.

Tagore in his notice said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance -- the recent reports about yesterday on live TV Manipur Governor has said that "she has never seen such violence all her life in independent India", 70,000 people are in camps she said. Pictures of sexual violence against women and children emanating from Manipur have deeply disturbed every citizen across the nation. The severity of these incidents cannot be overstated, and it is distressing to note that the level of condemnation for such horrific acts remains inadequate."

"It is pertinent at this moment that the House should prioritize and initiate an urgent discussion in Parliament on the escalating violence against women and children in Manipur. By setting aside routine business.

"As a nation, we must further our efforts for peace in Manipur while simultaneously addressing the immediate concerns related to violence against women and children. Only through collective appeal for peace and decisive action can we hope to bring an end to these heinous acts and pave the way for a more just and secure society

"The House should also direct the Prime Minister to reply for his deep silence on this matter and to explain what kind of actions have been taken by him," the Congress MP added.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on Manipur and expressed pain and anguish over the violence in Manipur.

Both the Houses witnessed adjournments over the opposition demands to discuss Manipur, and both were adjourned for the day.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.