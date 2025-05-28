Op Sindoor Outreach: Supriya Sule led delegation meets Indian diaspora in South Africa

Johannesburg, May 27 (IANS) An all-party Indian Parliamentary delegation led by MP Supriya Sule interacted with members of the Indian community in South Africa, reaffirming India’s strong and unified stance against terrorism.

"All-party delegation led by Hon’ble MP Supriya Sule interacted with Indian community in South Africa . They emphasised India’s national consensus and collective resolve against terrorism in all its forms. Commended the wholehearted support of Indian diaspora to eradicate the scourge of terrorism," the Indian High Commission in South Africa posted on X.

The community interaction in Johannesburg marked the beginning of the delegation's official engagements in South Africa.

According to a press release from the High Commission of India in Pretoria, the delegation conveyed India’s zero-tolerance policy towards cross-border terrorism and reiterated the country's commitment to counter-terrorism without escalating regional tensions.

The delegation briefed the community about Operation Sindoor, India’s recent calibrated and proportionate response to a terror incident, which underscores the country's firm yet measured approach to safeguarding national security.

The MPs stressed the importance of dismantling terrorism infrastructure that has been used for decades against India and called for a global end to differentiating between terrorists and their sponsors.

Earlier in the day, the delegation was welcomed by High Commissioner Shri Prabhat Kumar, who briefed them on the key dimensions of the India-South Africa bilateral relationship and the upcoming engagements.

The delegation is scheduled to continue its South Africa visit in Cape Town on May 28 (Wednesday), where meetings with members of the South African Parliament and government ministers are planned.

The delegation includes prominent MPs from across the political spectrum: Supriya Sule, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Manish Tewari, Anurag Singh Thakur, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Anand Sharma (former Minister of Commerce & Industry), V. Muraleedharan (former Minister of State for External Affairs), and Syed Akbaruddin (former Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.