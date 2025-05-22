Op Sindoor Outreach: Indian delegation meets UAE leaders, discusses shared resolve to combat terrorism

Abu Dhabi, May 22 (IANS) The all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Thursday held meetings with leaders of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Abu Dhabi, reiterating India's strong stance against terrorism.

The Indian parliamentarians met Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and reaffirmed that both New Delhi and Abu Dhabi, stand united in the fight against terrorism.

The leaders discussed their shared commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar also took to his social media following the meeting of the Shinde-led delegation with the UAE leaders, stating, "A nation united sends a strong message on combating terrorism."

The all-party delegation also met Ali Alnuaimi, Chairman of Defence Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, Federal National Council, and FNC members of the UAE.

The meeting underscored India and the UAE's shared resolve for zero tolerance against terrorism, and also addressed Parliamentary cooperation between both nations.

The delegation, part of India's massive global outreach campaign on Operation Sindoor, arrived in the UAE early on Thursday morning. It includes BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, and Manan Kumar Mishra, BJD's Sasmit Patra, IUML MP E.T. Mohammed Basheer, BJP leader S.S. Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

After the UAE, it will visit Liberia, Congo, and Sierra Leone.

India's massive campaign is aimed at exposing Pakistan's role in fostering cross-border terrorism. The initiative, steered by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), is a first-of-its-kind multi-party foreign engagement effort aimed at presenting a unified national front against terrorism and internationally isolating Pakistan for its continued sponsorship and sheltering of terror networks.

The campaign is aimed at building global consensus and isolating Pakistan diplomatically. It stands out as one of India's most extensive and unified diplomatic efforts against terrorism, promoting global accountability for state-backed terror networks.

