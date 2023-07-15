Ons Jabeur seeks redemption as she returns to Wimbledon final for second consecutive year

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The highly anticipated Wimbledon women's singles final is set to showcase an intriguing clash between Marketa Vondrousova and Ons Jabeur. With the departure of previous champions from the draw, a new Wimbledon titleholder will be crowned, adding an extra layer of excitement to this momentous occasion.

Marketa Vondrousova has captured the attention of tennis enthusiasts worldwide by becoming the first unseeded women's finalist at Wimbledon since the legendary Billie Jean King in 1963.

Vondrousova's remarkable journey to the final is a testament to her exceptional skills and determination. Having been a finalist at Roland-Garros in 2019, she brings valuable experience to this high-stakes encounter. The Czech lefty showcased her prowess by decisively defeating fan favourite Elina Svitolina in the semifinals, winning 6-3, 6-3.

On the other side of the net stands Ons Jabeur, who is making her second consecutive appearance in the Wimbledon final. Although she fell short in last year's final, Jabeur is still in search of her first major title and is determined to seize the opportunity this time around.

The Tunisian player has showcased her exceptional talent by overcoming formidable opponents, including a hard-fought victory over Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. Jabeur's ability to rally from a set down and secure a 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3 triumph demonstrates her mental resilience and tenacity on the grass courts.

This clash promises to be a captivating encounter between two exceptional players. Vondrousova's left-handed playing style and solid baseline game provide her with a unique advantage, while Jabeur's versatility and shot-making ability make her a formidable opponent. Both players have displayed their ability to handle the pressure of major finals, with Jabeur reaching the final at the 2022 US Open.

As the Wimbledon women's singles final unfolds, fans can expect an enthralling battle of skill, determination, and resilience. With the chance to etch their names in tennis history, both Vondrousova and Jabeur will leave no stone unturned in their quest for victory.

Tennis enthusiasts around the world will be eagerly watching as these two extraordinary athletes vie for the prestigious Wimbledon crown.

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar, on Saturday evening (6 PM).

