Only 21 trainee doctors applied for additional recruitment: South Korea

Seoul, Aug 19 (IANS) Only 21 trainee doctors applied for an additional round of recruitment, South Korea’s health ministry said on Monday, dashing the government's hopes of normalising the medical vacuum that has persisted since February.

Hospitals closed applications for additional recruitment last week after the medical community was lukewarm to the initial round that ended last month, Yonhap news agency reported.

During the previous round, the total number of applicants was just 104, filling only 1.4 per cent of the 7,645 available positions.

The number of applicants at the country's top five hospitals -- Asan Medical Center, Samsung Medical Center, Severance Hospital, Seoul National University Hospital, and Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, also came to just seven during the latest recruitment.

The hospitals play a key role in providing medical care for critically ill patients in South Korea.

Local hospitals, meanwhile, plan to start the training program in September after proceeding with the remaining steps, including interviews.

Last month, hospitals processed the resignations of nearly 7,700 trainee doctors who have been protesting the medical school quota hike since February, allowing departing doctors to seek new jobs and enabling hospitals to recruit fresh trainees.

In South Korea, hospitals are essential for providing severely ill patients with medical care.

Meanwhile, local hospitals intend to move forward with the remaining steps, which include interviews, and begin the training programme in September.

Hospitals were able to hire new trainees and let go of over 7,700 trainee doctors who had been protesting the medical school quota hike since February. The resignations were processed last month.

In an attempt to alleviate a physician shortage in critical services, the government has already finalised plans for an increase of roughly 1,500 medical students the next year, despite strong opposition from resident physicians.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.