One killed, seven injured as flash flood sweeps Afghanistan

Kabul, Aug 21 (IANS) At least one person has been confirmed dead and seven others sustained injuries as a flash flood swept through parts of eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, provincial Director for Information and Culture Qurishi Badlon said on Wednesday.

Heavy rains triggered a flash flood in the provincial capital Jalalabad City and the neighboring Surkh Rod district on Tuesday night, according to the official, the preliminary information confirmed the death of an 18-year-old man, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 200 houses and shops have been damaged due to the flooding, the official said.

A similar incident also inflicted huge property damage in Panjshir province on Tuesday as several houses, water canals and roads were washed away or badly damaged by the flash floods, a provincial government official said.

Rainstorms and flooding have killed around 400 people and rendered thousands more homeless since May in Afghanistan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.