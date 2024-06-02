One killed as residential building collapses in Istanbul
Istanbul, June 2 (IANS) One person was killed after a residential building collapsed in Istanbul on Sunday, local media reported.
Istanbul Governor Davut Gul extended his condolences, and retweeted a post of TC Istanbul Valiligi, a Corporate account of Istanbul Governorship, informing about the demise of one person and the rescue of eight severely injured.
Earlier, the Istanbul Governor informed the reporters that the 36-year-old three-story building in the Kucukcekmece district on the European side of the city collapsed at 8:40 a.m. local time (0540 GMT).
The rescued people have been sent to nearby hospitals.
The cause of the collapse is not clear.
Further details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.