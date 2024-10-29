One killed, five injured in bank robbery in Pakistan's Islamabad

Islamabad, Oct 29 (IANS) One man was killed and five others were injured when a robber opened fire at a cash van and security guards outside a bank here on Tuesday, a police source said.

The incident happened in the busy G-9 area of the federal capital of Pakistan, where the unidentified robber, aboard a bike, fired upon the cash van, the sources told Xinhua news agency.

"The robber carried out the assault using an unregistered motorbike, wore a helmet from a ride-hailing company, and was armed with a submachine gun," the sources added.

Due to the firing, three security guards of the security company delivering cash to the bank, and two employees of a nearby restaurant got injured while another employee of the restaurant was killed, the sources said.

The robber managed to escape with 850,000 rupees (over 3,000 US dollars) in cash, they added.

This was the third attempted bank robbery by a motorbike-riding assailant in Islamabad since Monday morning.

Earlier attempts were made on bank cash vans outside two banks on the outskirts of the city, the sources added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.