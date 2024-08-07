One detained in China for slandering Olympic players amid crackdown on celebrity worship

Beijing, Aug 7 (IANS) Since the start of the Paris Olympics, Chinese public security agencies have intensified their crackdown on offences related to irrational celebrity worship of sportspersons, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

The move comes after slanderous remarks by some internet users following the Olympic women's table tennis singles final on Saturday, with one netizen defaming a certain player and coach.

Public security agencies acted swiftly and apprehended a 29-year-old suspect surnamed He on Tuesday, who pleaded guilty to posting slanderous remarks against relevant individuals on the internet. The suspect was placed in detention in accordance with the law and the case is under investigation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry said that cybersecurity departments of public security agencies will intensify efforts to analyze the situation and take stringent action against irregularities stemming from unhealthy celebrity worship of sportspersons.

These measures aim to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Olympic participants and maintain a sound cyberspace, the ministry added.

