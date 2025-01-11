One dead, two hospitalized after knife fight in Melbourne

Sydney, Jan 11 (IANS) One man has died and two more have been hospitalized after a knife fight at a park in Melbourne's southwest in Australia.

Police in the state of Victoria said on Saturday that officers were called to reports of a group of youths fighting in a park in the suburb of Wyndham Vale - about 30 kilometres southwest of central Melbourne at 11:30 pm local time on Friday.

Officers arrived at the scene and found one man with a stab wound. He received medical treatment but died at the scene,

Two other males were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Victoria Police said that officers arrested four males nearby who were assisting with inquiries.

A crime scene was established at the park and detectives from the homicide squad have commenced an investigation.

Australia has witnessed a series of violent incidents over the past few days.

On Friday, two men, including a police officer, were shot during an altercation in Brisbane.

Police in the state of Queensland said that officers were called to a disturbance at a property in the southern Brisbane suburb of Annerley at 9:13 a.m. local time.

"Upon arrival, a physical altercation has occurred between a male constable and a man. As a result of the altercation, both the officer and the man sustained gunshot wounds each," the Queensland Police Service said in a statement.

Both men were transported to the hospital.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said that one man sustained life-threatening injuries while the other had a potentially life-threatening leg injury.

On Thursday, police in Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) launched a major investigation after a man was stabbed to death.

The man in his 30s was found with multiple stab wounds at a home in Gateshead, a lakeside suburb about 100 km north of Sydney, by NSW Police officers shortly before midnight local time on Thursday.

He was treated by ambulance paramedics, but died at the scene.

NSW Police said that a major investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances of the stabbing and that officers are interviewing a number of people.

Detectives urged anyone who might have information about the incident to contact police.

