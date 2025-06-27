Omar Henry set to become president of Cricket Scotland

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Former South Africa cricketer and selector, Omar Henry, is set to be the next President of Cricket Scotland on July 30, according to a decision taken by the organisation's member clubs.

Henry, who played for Scotland between 1989 and 1992 and is a member of the Scottish Cricket Hall of Fame, has accepted a two-year term in what will largely be an ambassadorial role focused on promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within the sport across the country.

Confirming his acceptance, Henry said, “I am honoured to have been nominated as President-Elect of Cricket Scotland. It is a privilege to serve the Scottish cricketing community, and I am grateful for the trust placed in me. I look forward to supporting the continued growth and progress of the game across the country."

Henry outlined an inclusive and ambitious vision for his presidency, pledging to be closely engaged at all levels of the game. “During my term, I aim to champion the development of cricket at all levels — from local clubs to the national stage — and to help foster a game that is inclusive, sustainable, and forward-looking. Engaging directly with clubs, volunteers, and communities will be at the heart of this effort."

He also voiced strong support for Cricket Scotland’s recently launched four-year strategy, Uniting People and Communities through Cricket, which aims to inspire women and girls, enhance equality, and build a stronger, more inclusive governance structure.

“I am particularly encouraged by Cricket Scotland's new four-year strategy, Uniting People and Communities through Cricket,” he said. “Its focus on inspiring women and girls, promoting equality, achieving sustainable success, and strengthening Cricket Scotland as a governing body reflects a bold and necessary vision for the future. I am committed to supporting its implementation, especially in helping to build a more inclusive and accessible game for all — one where diversity, equality, and inclusion are embedded at every level."

“To all clubs and members of our cricketing community, thank you for your continued dedication. I look forward to working with you in the months ahead to help bring this shared vision to life and shape a positive future for cricket in Scotland.”

Born in South Africa, Henry moved to Scotland in his early twenties, seeking opportunities denied to him during Apartheid. As a non-white player, he was barred from representing South Africa until the country's international isolation ended. During his time in Scotland, he played 62 matches, captained the national side 14 times, and left a lasting legacy — one that earned him a place in Scotland's Hall of Fame in 2018.

He finally made his debut for South Africa in 1992 at the age of 40, becoming the first player of colour to represent the country in the post-Apartheid era. His cricketing journey, however, has also been marked by deep personal challenges, especially around issues of racial exclusion.

In 2021, Henry gave an emotional testimony during South Africa's Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) hearings, recounting the alienation he felt playing for a white club in the 1970s and during the 1992 World Cup.

