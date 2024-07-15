Oli thanks PM Modi, vows to take India-Nepal ties to new heights

Kathmandu, July 15 (IANS) Thanking Prime Minster Narendra Modi for his congratulatory message, Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli on Monday vowed to elevate the "historic ties" between two neighbouring countries to new heights.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for your warm congratulations. I am committed to working closely with you to strengthen Nepal-India relations for our mutual benefit. Together, we can elevate our historic ties to new heights," Oli said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel administered the oath of office to 72-year-old Chairman of Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist, CPN-UML) as the country's Prime Minister for the fourth time.

Prime Minister Modi today congratulated Oli on his appointment and expressed hope to work closely to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship and expand the mutually beneficial cooperation between India and Nepal.

Oli, who replaces Pushpa Kamal Dahal, will head the four-party coalition government.

