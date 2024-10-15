Officials call for collective efforts to address Africa's peace, security perils

Addis Ababa, Oct 15 (IANS) Experts and policymakers have urged African countries to position the continent as a significant global force to tackle current and emerging peace and security challenges.

This call was made during the conference of African defence ministers, underway from October 15 to 17 in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, under the theme "Africa: United in Peace, Strong in Security."

African Union (AU) Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security Bankole Adeoye said the African continent continues to be plagued by conflict and insecurity, affecting the lives of millions of African people.

"Nearly every region of Africa is witnessing the proliferation of armed groups, including insurgents, terrorist organizations, and criminal networks, who now operate across borders, and at times, challenge member states' sovereignty," Adeoye said in a statement delivered on his behalf.

He said such peace and security perils are causing various threats across Africa, including widespread displacements, human rights abuses, the breakdown of law and order, as well as an alarming trend of unconstitutional changes in government.

"In the midst of a rapidly changing global landscape, Africa must establish itself as a significant force. To navigate this complex and fragmented world, we must remain vigilant and proactive in deterring emerging threats," the AU commissioner said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The conference of African defense ministers seeks to strengthen continental security frameworks and foster military cooperation among African nations.

Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh noted that in recent years, peace and security challenges have reached areas of Africa once considered safe. He pointed out that even nations with peace and stability are facing renewed tensions due to terrorist activities, calling for a unified response to tackle these growing threats.

Ethiopian Defense Minister Aisha Mohammed said the three-day gathering aimed to augment collective solutions to address current and emerging peace and security challenges while cultivating partnerships within Africa's defense industry by drawing insights from countries with more advanced experiences.

She stressed the need for African countries to unite in addressing the threats that seek to destabilize the continent and hinder its socio-economic progress.

