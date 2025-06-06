Odisha steps up vigilance amid nationwide spike in Covid cases

Bhubaneswar, June 6 (IANS) Amidst reports regarding a spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Odisha government has intensified its monitoring and containment measures to ensure public health safety across the state, said an official here on Friday.

Referring to latest data released by the Health Department, a statement noted that a total of 755 samples have been tested in Odisha as of June 6, 2025.

Of these, 38 samples have returned positive, with 9 individuals already recovered. The remaining 29 patients are in home isolation and reported to be stable.

To align state-level strategies with national preparedness, the government of Odisha participated in a high-level virtual review meeting held on June 3, 2025, chaired by Dr. Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW), Government of India.

The meeting included representatives from ICMR institutions, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), State Surveillance Units, and various state health authorities.

Following the meeting, the Union Health Ministry released a detailed press note noting that India currently has 4,302 active Covid-19 cases, with 864 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Most of these cases are mild and are being managed at home. Since January 1, 2025, there have been 44 reported Covid-19-related deaths, mainly among individuals with comorbidities.

“Healthcare systems have been directed to ensure adequate oxygen supply, availability of ventilators, isolation beds, and essential medicines. Mock drills to test oxygen infrastructure and hospital-level readiness were conducted on June 2 and further planned for June 4–5. Surveillance of ILI and SARI cases has been intensified, and positive samples are being sent for Whole Genome Sequencing. The public has been advised to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including hand hygiene, cough etiquette, self-monitoring, and avoiding crowded spaces when symptomatic,” reads the statement.

The Odisha government has reiterated its commitment to strictly implementing all precautionary measures and guidelines issued by the Centre, aiming to minimize the impact of the current Covid-19 surge and protect public health.

The state government has requested people to remain vigilant, avoid panic, and rely only on verified sources such as the MoH&FW website and official bulletins for accurate information.

