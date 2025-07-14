Odisha: Police arrest college principal in student self-immolation attempt case

Bhubaneswar, July 14 (IANS) In a major development regarding the heart-wrenching incident of a self-immolation attempt by a B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore, the police on Monday arrested the principal, Dillip Kumar Ghose.

He was earlier suspended from his post by the state Higher Education Department on Saturday following the self-immolation attempt by the victim, for failing to deal with the matter properly.

The action comes amid mounting outrage and growing demand for justice in the high-profile case that has rocked Odisha's education system.

The victim set herself ablaze after pouring petrol on herself in front of the principal’s chamber on Saturday over alleged sexual harassment by the Head of Department (HoD), Samir Kumar Sahu.

The student with over 90 per cent burn injuries was rushed to Balasore Medical College, but was later shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, for advanced treatment.

Prior to the self-immolation bid, the victim had staged a sit-in protest near the college campus demanding action against the accused HoD of the BEd department, Samir Kumar Sahu, for the alleged misbehaviour.

She was very upset as no action was taken against the HoD by the college authorities despite her lodging a formal complaint against the accused Sahu.

Sahu was immediately arrested by the Sahadevkhunta Police after a case was registered against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 108 (abetment to suicide), 75(1)(iii) (sexual harassment), etc.

The Principal of the FM College, Dillip Kumar Ghose, has also been placed under suspension for failing to deal with the matter properly.

The officials of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, where the victim is currently undergoing treatment, on Sunday revealed that the patient is still critical and is on life support and a mechanical ventilator.

The hospital authorities have earlier stated that the initial 72 hours are the critical period for the victim.

