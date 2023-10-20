OCA announces sports program for 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin

Harbin, Oct 20 (IANS) The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has announced the sports program for the 9th Asian Winter Games to be held in Harbin, China in 2025.

In a letter sent to all National Olympic Committees in Asia, OCA's acting director general Vinod Kumar Tiwari revealed that there will be a total of six sports, 11 disciplines and 64 events, Xinhua reports.

The six sports are biathlon, curling, ice hockey, skating, skiing and ski mountaineering. There will be men's and women's events across all six sports, as well as mixed events in specific disciplines.

According to Tiwari, the OCA will shortly be forming a Coordination Committee which will be visiting Harbin shortly to look into all the venues and preparations of the Games.

Harbin, the capital city of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, was unanimously approved to host the 2025 Asian Winter Games by the 42nd OCA Congress held in Bangkok, Thailand in July.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.