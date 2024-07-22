Obama, Clintons praise Biden

Washington, July 22 (IANS) Former US President Barack Obama has called President Joe Biden "one of the most consequential presidents" and former President Bill Clinton said that Biden "advanced our founders' charge to build a more perfect union".

Biden "has been one of America's most consequential Presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me," Obama said in a statement, adding, his "outstanding track record gave President Biden every right to run for re-election and finish the job he started. Joe understands better than anyone the stakes in this election -- how everything he has fought for throughout his life, and everything that the Democratic Party stands for, will be at risk if we allow Donald Trump back in the White House and give Republicans control of Congress".

President Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in a joint statement that Biden "capped his extraordinary career of service with a Presidency that has lifted America out of an unprecedented pandemic, created millions of new jobs, rebuilt a battered economy, strengthened our democracy, and restored our standing in the world. By any measure, he has advanced our founders' charge to build a more perfect union and his own stated goal of restoring the soul of our nation".

The Clintons said they were "honoured to join the President in endorsing Vice-President Kamala Harris and will do whatever we can to support her".

