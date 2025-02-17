NZ batter Kane Williamson signs up for Middlesex and London Spirit

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) New Zealand’s premier batter Kane Williamson has signed up with both Middlesex and London Spirit for the 2025 cricketing summer in England. The long stint will ensure that Williamson, widely regarded as one of the greatest modern-day batters in the game, would call Lord’s as his home ground from May to September.

Williamson, who led New Zealand to an unforgettable runners-up finish in the 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final at Lord’s, will captain London Spirit in this year’s edition of The Hundred, making him the first direct overseas signing in the men's competition.

"We're thrilled to have Kane on board for this summer. For us to be able to make a direct signing of this calibre is truly exciting for London Spirit, and I am sure that he will be looking forward to captaining our talented side," said Fraser Stewart, London Spirit's general manager, in a statement.

He will also be available for at least ten of Middlesex’s 14 T20 Blast group matches, and feature in at least five County Championship games in the second half of the season. Williamson previously featured in domestic cricket in England for both Gloucestershire and Yorkshire. “Our international schedule has allowed for a bit of break during the English summer, and I was looking to come to the UK with my family, so when this opportunity arose it was a really exciting prospect.”

“I’ve played a bit of county cricket in the past, but not for a number of years now, so when this opportunity arose with Middlesex it was a really exciting prospect. To be able to play for Middlesex – a fine club with a rich heritage – is really exciting and something that I’m really looking forward to being a part of.”

“To play at Lord’s, the Home of Cricket – which is one of my favourite grounds in the world for so many different reasons – is something I’m especially looking forward to also. There’s a good balance of youth and experience in the Middlesex squad, which is great, and I’m really excited to join up with the team, meet the players in the squad and helping out wherever I can,” he said in a statement.

Williamson, 34, is New Zealand’s leading run scorer across all three international formats with over 18,000 runs. He averages 54.88 in Test cricket, 49.65 in ODI cricket, and 33.44 in T20Is. He will arrive in England after completing a stint with the Karachi Kings at this year’s Pakistan Super League, starting in mid-April.

“We are hugely excited about Kane joining Middlesex this summer and are looking forward to him making a positive impact in both our Blast and Championship campaigns. To have secured one of the most talented players in the world game is a real coup, and we can’t wait to welcome him to Lord’s and to seeing him heading out with the three Seaxes on his chest.”

“Having a player like Kane in the Middlesex dressing room will be a huge plus for the entire squad, and especially our younger players, who will benefit enormously from playing alongside one of the world’s best,” said Alan Coleman, Middlesex’s Director of Cricket.

Williamson is currently with the New Zealand team ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy campaign starting against hosts Pakistan on Wednesday. He scored an unbeaten 133 against South Africa in New Zealand winning the 50-over tri-series recently in Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.