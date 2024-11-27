Number of Sri Lankans affected by heavy rains increases to over two lakh

Colombo, Nov 27 (IANS) The number of Sri Lankans affected by heavy rains has increased to over 207,000 by Wednesday morning, the country's Disaster Management Centre (DMC) announced.

Sri Lanka has been affected by heavy rains and strong winds due to a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

The DMC said that 207,582 individuals from 59,629 families in 17 districts have been affected, Xinhua news agency reported.

One person has died, and seven persons are reported missing, with eight being injured, the DMC said.

It added that 104 relief centres have been established in the country.

