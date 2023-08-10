Nuh Violence: Social media groups linked to Pak incited aggressive actions

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Over a dozen social media groups on platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram, with substantial followings from the Mewat region spanning Haryana and Rajasthan, have links in Pakistan, police said on Thursday.

The police said that these groups played a role in inciting crowds to take aggressive action in support of their community during the Nuh violence.

Following the incident, these platforms were inundated with messages of celebration.

Nuh SP Narendra Bijarnia mentioned, "The recovery of clash videos from these accounts aided in suspect identification."

Investigators faced a significant challenge in tracking Telegram groups, as most of them left no digital traces or records.

Dealing with Telegram groups has proven to be challenging for investigators, as a significant portion of them have managed to remain untraceable, leaving behind minimal digital traces or records, said officials.

National security agencies are actively monitoring these accounts, sources said.

