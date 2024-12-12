Shocking Road Accident in UK: Andhra Student Loses Life, 4 Injured

London: In a devastating road accident, a 32-year-old Indian student from Andhra Pradesh, Chiranjeevi Panguluri, lost his life while four others sustained serious injuries. The tragic incident occurred in Leicestershire, eastern England, and has sent shockwaves through the community.

According to Leicestershire Police, Chiranjeevi Panguluri was a passenger in a grey Mazda 3 Tamura, which was traveling from Leicester towards Market Harborough. The vehicle veered off the A6 road and came to a stop in a ditch. Emergency services were called to the scene on Tuesday morning, but Panguluri was pronounced dead at the site of the crash.

The car's driver, along with three other passengers—one woman and two men—were rushed to the hospital. The two male passengers remain hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not disclosed the nature of the injuries sustained by the female passenger or the driver.

Following the accident, a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. However, he has since been released on bail as investigations continue.

Leicestershire Police have appealed to the public for information. They are urging anyone who may have been traveling along the A6 on Tuesday morning and witnessed the collision to come forward. People with dashcam footage of the area during the time of the accident are also being requested to share it with the police.

Reports indicate that all those involved in the accident hail from Andhra Pradesh, India. The incident has sparked grief within the local and international Andhra Pradesh community, with calls for further safety measures on the A6 road.

Police inquiries are ongoing, and further updates are expected as the investigation progresses. Anyone with information related to the accident is encouraged to contact Leicestershire Police to aid in their efforts to determine the cause of the crash.

