Microsoft, JP Morgan, Amazon Rush H-1B Workers Back to US Ahead of Trump’s $100,000 Visa Fee

The clock is ticking for thousands of foreign professionals working in the US. With President Donald Trump’s steep $100,000 annual surcharge on H-1B visas set to take effect on September 21, corporate giants Microsoft, JP Morgan, and Amazon have issued urgent advisories to their employees abroad: return immediately or risk being locked out.

According to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters, Microsoft has directed its H-1B and H-4 visa holders to fly back to the US before the deadline. “H-1B visa holders should stay in the US for the foreseeable future. H-4 dependents are also advised to remain. Strongly recommend those abroad return to the US tomorrow before the rule takes effect,” the note said.

JP Morgan echoed similar concerns, warning of major disruptions to its global talent pool. Amazon too has cautioned its staff, urging Indian and other foreign workers overseas to land in the US before 12:01 am EDT on September 21 (9:31 am IST), when the new fee kicks in.

Trump signed the proclamation on Friday, tightening restrictions on skilled-worker visas and directing the Departments of State and Homeland Security to reject any non-compliant petitions. The measure, valid for at least 12 months, bars entry for H-1B visa holders unless their sponsoring employers pay the massive surcharge.

The move is expected to hit Indian professionals the hardest, given they account for the majority of H-1B holders in the US. Industry experts warn it could severely disrupt operations across tech and finance, where foreign workers form a critical part of the workforce.

With just hours left before the policy takes effect, companies are scrambling to shield employees from the fallout. For thousands of skilled workers and their families, Sunday’s deadline could be the difference between staying in the US or being forced out of America’s high-skilled job market.