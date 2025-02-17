Indian Illegal Immigrants: No Telugu People in US Deportation?

The deportation of illegal immigrants by the US Government is going on a rampant mode. Ever since Donald Trump took the Oval Office, one of his major decisions has been to hunt down illegal immigrants in the US and send them back to their native countries.

As part of this deportation, nearly 340 Indians were deported to India by the US Government. In what can be considered a concerning development, the immigrants were chained and handcuffed before putting them on the flight.

Amongst the Indians who were illegally staying in the US, a significant number of people were youngsters from Punjab. They take all the risks to reach America in search of a better life and with the US Government hunting down individuals, the no.of people illegally reaching the US border will reduce significantly.

After sending the first batch of immigrants a few weeks ago, the US deported the second set of 116 undocumented Indian immigrants. Out of these 116, 65 were from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, 8 from Gujarat, 2 each from Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and 1 each from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

The third flight of Indian illegal immigrants also landed in Amritsar last night and there were people from Haryana, Gujarat, and Punjab on that flight.

It must be noted that a total of 340 Indian immigrants have been deployed by the US so far and going by the current pattern, it looks like America is not going to stop this anytime soon.

Out of all the illegal immigrants deployed, no person from the two Telugu states was present.

