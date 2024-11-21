NPP's Ashoka Ranwala elected as Sri Lankan Parliament's new Speaker

Colombo, Nov 21 (IANS) Sri Lanka's 10th Parliament, which held its first sitting on Thursday morning, appointed Member of Parliament representing the National People's Power (NPP) Ashoka Sapumal Ranwala as the new Speaker.

He was nominated by Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and seconded by Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath as he was appointed unanimously.

NPP parliamentarians Rizvie Salih and Hemali Weerasekara were elected as the new Deputy Speaker of the Parliament and Deputy Chairperson of Committees, respectively.

During the session, the speaker announced that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake had officially recognised Sajith Premadasa, Member of Parliament from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) as the Leader of the Opposition.

Dissanayke's NPP won 159 seats out of the 225 seats in the Parliament in the November 14 election.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.