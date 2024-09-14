Nottingham Forest register first away win over Liverpool since 1969

Liverpool, Sep 14 (IANS) In a shocking result, Nottingham Forest registered a 1-0 win over Liverpool, their first at the Anfield Stadium since 1969. It was the Merseyside club’s first defeat under head coach Arne Slot.

The opening exchanges passed as both teams settled into the encounter. Liverpool pressed and Forest resisted with the first 15 minutes seeing the game descend into somewhat of a midfield battle between the two.

Luis Diaz chased a lost cause on the left flank and won the ball back for the Reds on the byline in the 17th minute. The winger’s endeavour saw him work a chance for himself inside the area, but his low near-post strike cannoned back off the woodwork and away from goal.

Forest then worked an opportunity themselves in response, Morgan Gibbs-White bursting through to strike a shot wide of Alisson’s net, though the midfielder was flagged for offside afterwards.

With the deadlock intact at the half time whistle, both sides’ desperation to find an opener grew and It was not until the 72nd minute that either side could fashion an opener.

Substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi was the one to find the back of the net, cutting inside from the left at a swift break to fire past Alisson via the inside of the post.

"The result frustrates the most and we cannot be happy about how the game went. It was a stop-start game and we hardly created any chances. We only have to look at ourselves, we have to be better. Far too many times we lost the ball around the area, it was not good enough. We have to be better with the ball," said Slot to reporters in the post game conference.

