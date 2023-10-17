Norwegian PM reshuffles cabinet

Oslo, Oct 17 (IANS) Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has reshuffled his cabinet, two years after he assumed office.

During a press conference held here, Store described the new cabinet lineup as "a good team for the current demanding times and for the future", reports Xinhua news agency.

The team represents the entire country and includes several members from a new generation in Norwegian politics, he said, emphasising the need to cultivate leaders for the future.

The reshuffle introduced seven new ministers, five of whom are entirely new to the cabinet.

In addition, Espen Barth Eide, formerly serving as minister of climate and environment, was appointed minister of foreign affairs, and Tonje Brenna transitioned from minister of education to minister of labor and social inclusion.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the challenges facing the government, including conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, energy crises, inflation and interest rate hikes.

The reshuffled cabinet will focus on financial security, societal cohesion, employment, welfare services, preparedness in challenging times and sustainable responses to various crises, Store said.

