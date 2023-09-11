Nortje ruled out of third ODI against Australia

Potchefstroom, Sep 11 (IANS) South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the third ODI against Australia, scheduled for Tuesday at the JB Marks Oval, here.

The 29-year-old left the field after bowling five overs during the second ODI in Bloemfontein on Saturday due to lower back spasms, a statement read.

He returned to bat during the chase but still requires further assessment and will undergo scans in Johannesburg on Monday. An update will follow in due course, it added.

