North Korea's Kim holds talks with China's Xi in Beijing: Reports

Beijing/Seoul, Sep 4 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in Beijing, Chinese state news outlets reported Thursday, marking their first bilateral meeting in more than six years.

Kim and Xi started talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, according to multiple Chinese state media outlets.

Earlier in the day, China's foreign ministry spokesman, Guo Jiakun, said Kim and Xi will hold a summit to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views "in depth on issues of common interest."

"China wants to strengthen strategic communication with North Korea and deepen experiences in state governance through close exchanges and cooperation," he said, also expressing China's intent to further develop traditional ties with Pyongyang, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The two leaders may focus on bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economy, the largest issue facing North Korea. China is the North's largest economic benefactor.

Their meeting comes as the two countries work to restore traditionally close ties strained by Pyongyang's recent alignment with Moscow.

The talks mark the first meeting between the two leaders in more than six years, since their last summit held in Pyongyang in June 2019.

Kim was in Beijing for a third day on Thursday after arriving aboard his private armoured train with his daughter and heir apparent, Ju-ae, to attend the parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

It marks Kim's fifth trip to China, following his last in January 2019.

Kim joined Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin at center stage at the large-scale military parade held at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Wednesday, signaling strengthening trilateral solidarity.

Shortly after the military parade, Kim appeared again shoulder to shoulder with Xi and Putin at a reception hosted by the Chinese president and held a summit with Putin.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.