North Korean leader inspects new tactical missile system

Seoul, May 15 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected a new tactical missile weapons system and called for an "epochal change" in war preparations by attaining arms production plans, state media said on Wednesday.

Kim oversaw the "tactical missile weapons system to be newly equipped by the combined missile units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in charge of an important firing assignment" on Tuesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

It did not provide further details on the new system or where the inspection took place, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Kim expressed "great satisfaction" about the production performance of the manufacturing sites in the first half, the KCNA said.

