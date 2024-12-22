North Korean leader attends ceremony for rebuilt houses in flood-hit area

Seoul, Dec 22 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended a ceremony marking the completion of houses rebuilt after July's floods, emphasising enhanced disaster response and self-rehabilitation, the country's state media reported Sunday.

Recovery efforts have been under way in North Korea since late July when severe floods inundated large areas along the Amnok River near its northern border, reportedly leaving many dead or missing, Yonhap news agency reported.

Kim has inspected those flood-hit areas several times, while more than 15,000 victims have been relocated to Pyongyang for shelter.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday that the North Korean leader attended a "magnificent" completion ceremony for rebuilt houses in North Phyongan Province the previous day.

In his speech at the ceremony, Kim apologised for repeated delays in the reconstruction of the houses due to the cold weather at year's end.

He described the flood damage as a "man-made disaster," attributing it to the country's lax disaster prevention agencies and the irresponsibility of workers, and called for self-reflection.

The North Korean leader also emphasised self-reliance in rehabilitation, stating that "several countries and international organisations offered to provide assistance."

However, confidence in their own abilities and the spirit of self-reliance were more important than anything, he explained as reasons for refusing outside help.

Kim also mentioned that new projects to strengthen embankments and build greenhouse farms would begin in the affected areas next year while ordering improvements in construction skills and equipment.

