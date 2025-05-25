No specific response from Yunus: Parties mount pressure on interim govt for election roadmap

Dhaka, May 25 (IANS) Bangladesh's political landscape witnessed a dramatic shift as the nation's top three political parties demanded a definitive election roadmap from the interim government led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

However, sources indicated that Yunus offered "no specific response" to the party's demands during the discussion.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP) on Saturday reiterated their call for elections to be held between December and June during a crucial meeting with Yunus at his official residence.

As part of an attempt to ease the escalating political tensions, the BNP restated its demand for the removal of three advisory council members -- student representatives Asif Mahmud and Mahfuj Alam, along with National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, according to the sources.

"We were not informed about the meeting's agenda in advance. However, we've handed the chief advisor a written statement on the current overall situation, demanding the resignation of three advisors for fair elections. We've also demanded bringing Awami League leaders to justice," BNP delegation leader Khandker Mosharraf Hossain told reporters after the meeting.

"We are in favour of justice. We want an independent judiciary. The remaining trials will continue even if BNP comes to power," he added.

However, the BNP said that even though the party placed its demands in front of Yunus, the Chief Advisor "did not provide any specific response."

Emphasising urgency, Hossain warned that delays in announcing an election roadmap would deepen concerns about the possible return of authoritarianism.

"A roadmap for holding national elections must be announced quickly. Reforms will continue. They will continue even when we come to power," he said.

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury maintained that reforms must be consensus-driven and that elections were feasible before December 2025.

Echoing the demand for advisor resignations, committee member Salahuddin Ahmed called for the removal of Khalilur Rahman, Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, and Mahfuj Alam.

Following the BNP's meeting, Chief Advisor Yunus also held separate talks with Jamaat-e-Islami and the NCP.

During the discussions, Jamaat pressed for a clear timeline for elections as well as for judicial processes against Awami League leaders accused of involvement in the mass killings during the July uprising, sources said.

Jamaat leaders reportedly supported Yunus' proposed election window of December 2025 to June 2026, stating that reforms could follow the polls. The party stressed the need for a level playing field for all political entities and fair opportunities for even the smallest parties, sources noted.

Meanwhile, the NCP submitted a broader set of demands, including the reconstitution of the Election Commission, conducting local government elections ahead of parliamentary polls, and establishing simultaneous roadmaps for political reforms, trials related to the July killings, and plans for both parliamentary and constituent assembly elections.

The high-stakes meetings came just two days after Yunus publicly aired his frustrations over continued protests and hinted at stepping down.

He lamented that sustained agitation was undermining the government's focus on pushing reforms, delivering justice for the July killings, and preparing for a transparent electoral process.

A statement released on Saturday reinforced this concern, warning that these disruptions were not only impeding routine governance but also sowing confusion among the public.

Despite the growing turbulence, the Advisory Council reiterated the interim administration's determination to uphold its responsibilities.

It cautioned that if hostile elements, including defeated domestic forces or foreign interference, rendered governance unworkable, the administration would present all facts to the public and determine its next steps in partnership with the people.

Adding to the volatile atmosphere, the Secretariat in Dhaka remained under siege, with large groups of government employees protesting the proposed disbanding of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

In an effort to calm the situation, Chief Advisor's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said all political parties had voiced support for elections to be conducted under Yunus' leadership.

"He is a man of his word. What he says, he does," Shafiqul told the media.

He confirmed that Yunus remained committed to holding the elections between December and June as part of the interim government's promise to restore democratic order.

