No reason not to re-establish relations with Syria: Erdogan

Istanbul, June 29 (IANS) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that there is no reason not to re-establish relations with Syria, according to media reports.

"Just as we were together in the past in developing relations with Syria, we will act together in the same way," Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul.

The Turkish leader was also quoted as saying that Turkey has no intention of meddling in Syria's internal affairs, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Because the Syrian people are a community with whom we have lived together as brotherly nations," he said.

Erdogan recalled that Turkey maintained vibrant relations with Syria in the past, noting, "There is no doubt that such engagements could resume in the future."

On Wednesday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that his country remains open to initiatives regarding its relationship with Turkey.

After the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in March 2011, Turkey's relations with Syria have become significantly strained.

Ankara has aligned itself with several opposition groups against the Syrian government.

Since 2015, Turkey has launched several military operations in Syria, accusing the Syrian government of supporting the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, a Kurdish rebel group designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey.

