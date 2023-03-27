N.Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles

Seoul, March 27 (IANS) North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) toward the East Sea on Monday, as a US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier plans to hold joint drills in waters near the Korean Peninsula, Seoul's military said.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) said it detected the launches from the Chunghwa County area in North Hwanghae province between7.47 a.m. and 8 a.m., reports Yonhap News Agency.

The missiles flew some 370 km before splashing into the sea, it added.

Pyongyang's latest provocation came as South Korea and the US kicked off the 'Ssangyong' (double dragon) amphibious landing exercise last week.

It is scheduled to end on April 3.

The USS Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group will also train together with the South's major warships in waters south of the peninsula on Monday, according to the Defence Ministry in Seoul.

The South Korean Navy's Sejong the Great destroyer, equipped with the Aegis combat system, and the Choe Yeong destroyer will be mobilised for the practice to be staged in international waters south of the southern island of Jeju.

The aircraft carrier will then make a port call in Busan the following day, the Ministry added.

In September last year, the US deployed the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to South Korea, with the allies seeking to bolster the "extended deterrence" against the North's growing military threats.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.