Nitish Kumar Reddy receives hero's welcome in Visakhapatnam after Test tour of Australia

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) India's seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy received a hero's welcome on arrival at the airport in his hometown Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh after being one of the finds for the Indian team on their recent Test tour of Australia. After exiting the Visakhapatnam airport, visuals showed Nitish receiving a big yellow garland from excited fans and yellow petals being showered on him amidst cameras trying to capture the best view.

Nitish, who resides in Gajwuaka in Visakhapatnam, then sat in the front seat of an open jeep, with his father Mutyalu behind in the vehicle and fans standing nearby to have a glimpse of the all-rounder.

In five matches, Nitish scored 298 runs at an average of 37.25, making him India’s second-highest run-getter in the series. His knock of 114 – a maiden Test century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground – was the standout moment of the tour, especially with it coming when his father Mutyalu Reddy, mother Manasa, sister Tejaswi and uncle Surendra were in attendance at the iconic venue.

With the ball, Nitish picked five wickets off 44 overs, with his best figures being 2-32. His performances and calm temperament on his first Test tour of Australia earned Nitish widespread praise from former Indian and Australian players, who have earmarked him to be a mainstay in the national set-up across formats.

Nitish, who made his T20I debut in the series against Bangladesh last year and shined by hitting a superb 74 in New Delhi, might be seen in India’s upcoming five-match 20-over series against England, starting on January 22 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

If not, then Nitish could turn out for Andhra in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B matches against Puducherry on January 23 and Rajasthan on January 30. Before going on a breakthrough tour of Australia, Nitish had played for Andhra in their Ranji Trophy game against Gujarat in October 2024.

