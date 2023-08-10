Nitish govt celebrating good governance death anniversary: Bihar BJP chief

Patna, Aug 10 (IANS) Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary claimed on Wednesday that the Mahagathbandhan government in the state is celebrating "good governance death anniversary" after completing one year of governance in Bihar.

“BJP will start 'dhikkar' march across the state from Thursday and launch a movement against Nitish Kumar. He is a leader of the 'ghamandiya' alliance and the BJP will protest against him. Nitish Kumar should apologise for breaching the mandate given by the people of Bihar," Chaudhary said.

Earlier, Chaudhary also uploaded a Facebook post targeting Nitish Kumar.

“Due to BJP, Nitish Kumar obtained the tag of 'Sushashan Babu'. He broke the alliance with BJP last year and sat on the lap of Lalu family. In the last one year, he has become a symbol of 'Kushashan' (bad governance),” Chaudhary said.

“The people of Bihar have watched him in the last one year as a person in a bid to achieve his over ambition, putting the future of 12 crore Bihari people in danger. People are watching how a person is backstabbing repeatedly to secure his personal interests and post. JD-U and RJD were against each other in the past but now they are sitting together only to achieve their personal interests,” Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar said: “There is milk flowing in the states where the BJP is in power. People take a dip in it and become Raja Harishchandra. Recently, Ajit Pawar dipped in it and became Raja Harishchandra.”

“The people of Bihar have been immensely benefited with the welfare and developmental programmes of our government. The 'Saat Nischay Yojana' is one of them,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.