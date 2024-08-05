Nihal, Raunak, Javokhir among prodigy players for Global Chess League 2

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Global Chess League on Monday revealed its star-studded list of prodigy players for the second season, scheduled to be held from October 3 to 12 at Friends House in London.

Raunak Sadhwani, who earned the Grandmaster title at the age of 13, will be making his comeback in the second season. To further add to the excitement, World No. 54 and Grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov return to the fray along with Jonas Buhl Bjerre and Nihal Sarin. They will be joined by Daniel Dardha and Volodar Murzin for the highly anticipated second season.

Speaking on his return to the league, Raunak said, "I am thrilled to be back for the second season of the Global Chess League. In the first season, I got an opportunity to be a part of exciting match-ups and immerse myself in the ever-expanding chess ecosystem. With the tournament now happening in London, I look forward to collaborating with my team and meeting fans."

Javokhir added, "The inaugural season of the Global Chess League was a fantastic experience for me. Being amid some of the biggest names in the world of chess, and to be a part of their team, allowed me to gain new insights into the sport. I am excited to be a part of the second season in London and I cannot wait to witness the spectacle in store."

The first-of-its-kind franchise-based league features a total of six teams consisting of six players - one Icon player, two Superstar male players, two Superstar female players, and one prodigy in each team.

In the tournament, each team will play a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin format, with the winner of each match being decided in a best-of-six board scoring system.

