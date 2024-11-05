Nigerian president orders release of minors arrested in recent protests

Abuja, Nov 5 (IANS) Nigerian President Bola Tinubu ordered the unconditional release of dozens of minors allegedly arrested during recent hunger protests in the country while calling for a probe into their detention.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris told reporters in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, that the president's directive to the country's attorney-general took immediate effect, not minding the ongoing legal processes instituted against the young citizens, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tinubu also directed that all the law enforcement agents involved in the arrest and the legal processes be investigated, the minister said, adding that "if there are any infractions found to have been committed by any official of the government ... appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against him or her."

The minors, whose ages were below 18 years, according to local authorities, were arrested in the northern part of the country during the hunger protests across Nigeria in August and prosecuted for treason last week in Abuja.

Their arraignment sparked a nationwide debate after a local court gave strident bail conditions, including 10 million nairas (approximately $6,000) and two sureties for each of them.

"The president has also directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction to immediately see to the welfare of those minors and also take part to ensure that they have a smooth reunion with their parents or guardians, wherever they are in the country," Idris said.

