Nigerian national escapes from police custody in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) A Nigerian national, who was taken for a medical examination after being held for illegally living in India, fled from police custody, taking advantage of the hospital crowd in Outer North Delhi's Narela, officials said on Sunday.

According to the sources, an information was received at PS Narela that the local authorities of FRRO were accompanying the Nigerian nationals Isaias and Ekacze for medical treatment at Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra (SRHC) Hospital in Narela as part of routine procedure.

During the checkup, Isaias took advantage of the crowded hospital environment and managed to flee the premises.

The police said that a case has been registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act at PS Narela in relation to this incident.

The police are conducting raids to nab the accused.

IANS

