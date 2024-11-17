Nigeria to honour PM Modi with second-highest national award GCON

Abuja, Nov 17 (IANS) Nigeria will confer its second-highest national award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first official visit to the country.

Notably, the only foreign dignitary to have previously received the award was Queen Elizabeth in 1969.

PM Modi arrived in Abuja on Sunday as part of a three-nation diplomatic tour, which also includes Brazil and Guyana.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu personally welcomed him at Abuja airport, signifying the importance of this visit in strengthening India-Nigeria relations.

Expressing his gratitude on social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Landed a short while ago in Nigeria. Grateful for the warm welcome. May this visit deepen the bilateral friendship between our nations."

This also marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years.

This recognition will be the 17th international award conferred on the Prime Minister.

Earlier this week, Dominica announced its highest national honour, the 'Dominica Award of Honour,' for PM Modi in acknowledgement of his pivotal support during the COVID-19 pandemic and his commitment to fostering India-Dominica relations.

Dominica's President Sylvanie Burton is set to confer the award during the India-CARICOM Summit in Guyana, scheduled from November 19 to 21.

PM Modi's three-nation tour runs from November 16 to 21, starting in Nigeria before moving to Brazil for the G20 Leaders' Summit. The tour will conclude in Guyana, marking the first state visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Caribbean nation in over five decades.

Upon his arrival in Nigeria, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora, who expressed their enthusiasm for the visit. This historic diplomatic journey underscores India's commitment to strengthening ties with key global partners.

