NHRC takes cognizance of death of 25-year-old patient in UP hospital, seeks report

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government and the state’s police chief within two weeks on the death of a 25-year-old patient who allegedly died due to mismanagement of the hospital and police personnel at Kanpur Medical College.

The apex human rights body took suo motu cognisance of a media report stating that the doctor on duty had referred the victim, who was in an unconscious state, to another hospital, but the police escort arrived only after 6-7 hours, during which the patient died.

The victim's body remained in the ward for several hours till it started stinking, forcing other patients to leave, and then the body was shifted to the mortuary.

Reportedly, two people admitted him to the hospital in a serious condition.

A message was sent to the local police station to provide a guard to accompany him, but the escort did not reach the hospital for about 6-7 hours.

In a press statement, the NHRC said that the contents of the press report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights.

It issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

According to the media report, published on August 11, police claimed that a guard was sent to the hospital to escort the patient, but he could not be taken to the referral facility due to the non-availability of an ambulance, while hospital authorities reportedly maintained that an ambulance was available.

Established under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC, an autonomous statutory body, is an embodiment of India's concern for the promotion and protection of human rights.

The apex human rights body has the power to take suo motu (on its own motion) action based on media reports, public knowledge or other sources, without receiving a formal complaint of human rights violations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.