Newly-wed woman kidnapped in Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 10 (IANS) Unidentified persons kidnapped a newly-wed woman in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Thursday.

They attacked the woman’s husband and took her away. The incident occurred in the afternoon in Kothagudem. Naveen alias Sunny and Madhavi, who recently had love marriage, were going in an auto-rickshaw when they were waylaid by some people in a car.

The attackers thrashed Naveen and took away Madhavi in the car.

Naveen complained to police that said since it was an inter-caste marriage, his wife was kidnapped by her family members who were against the marriage.

Madhavi, who was doing MBA, had gone to the college with her husband for project work. They were going in the auto-rickshaw for lunch when were waylaid by kidnappers.

Naveen has approached the police alleging that he and his wife face threat to their lives. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.