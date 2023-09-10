Newcastle star Harvey Barnes eyeing switching to Scotland from England: Report

Newcastle Upon Tyne, Sep 10 (IANS) Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes is considering switching his international allegiance from England to Scotland, according to reports.

However, Barnes previously turned down the overtures from Scotland but is now reportedly open to play for the dark blue. Although Barnes has frequently played for England at the junior level, his Scottish grandparents allowed him to represent Scotland.

Now, according to The Times, he is really thinking about switching. After being snubbed yet again by England Football Association manager Gareth Southgate for the England squad, Barnes is looking for National opportunities

The two nations will go head-to-head in a Hampden friendly on Tuesday, September 12 night to mark the 150th anniversary of the Scottish FA.

Barnes has made just one appearance for the England senior team and that came as a substitute in an October 2020 friendly against Wales.

But what makes Steve Clarke's team appealing to Barnes is their recent climb to the top of their Euro 2024 qualifying group. If other Tuesday's results go Scotland's way, they might secure their spot in Germany without ever having to kick a ball.

Andy Robertson and company can nearly taste a second major final in three years after a 3-0 victory against Cyprus on Friday.

