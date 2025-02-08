New York live poultry markets shut down for five days to rein in bird flu

New York, Feb 7 (IANS) New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that live poultry markets in New York City, and Westchester, Suffolk, and Nassau counties would be shut down for five days to combat the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

Those markets have been ordered to sell down all inventory and complete cleaning and disinfection procedures.

Seven HPAI cases were detected in markets in Queens, The Bronx, and Brooklyn boroughs during routine surveillance since January 31, according to a release by the New York State government.

"While there is no immediate threat to public health and no known cases of HPAI in humans in New York State, we support the Department of Agriculture and Markets' latest proactive measures to prevent the spread of the disease between animals and humans by temporarily closing live bird markets in New York City and surrounding counties," said New York State Health Commissioner James McDonald.

Those who have regular contact with livestock and wild birds should safeguard their health by wearing personal protective equipment when in contact with these animals, according to McDonald, Xinhua news agency reported.

There have been 67 human bird flu cases and one death from the virus in the US since April 2024, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bird flu, also known as avian influenza A (H5N1) or highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), is caused by a virus that can cause serious illness and death in birds and mammals. Human infections with bird flu viruses are rare, but they can happen when the virus gets into a person's eyes, nose, mouth, or when inhaled.

People who are around birds or other avian flu virus-infected animals are at greater risk of getting sick. This includes people who work in some of the following places, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Farms, including backyard or hobby farms. Zoos or other wild animal facilities.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.