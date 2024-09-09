New South Korean Defence Minister inspects readiness at frontline Marine Corps unit

Seoul, Sep 9 (IANS) South Korea's new Defence Minister Kim Yong-Hyun visited a western frontline unit on Monday in his first on-site inspection after taking office last week, the defence ministry said.

According to the ministry, Kim checked troop readiness at the 2nd Marine Division's observation post at an undisclosed location after assuming his new role on Friday.

Kim, a retired three-star Army general and close aide to Yoon, was nominated to the post last month to replace then-minister Shin Won-sik, who has since served as the national security adviser, reported Yonhap news agency.

"If the enemy undertakes a provocation ... punish them fully and sternly until they are unable to carry out more provocations," Kim was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, North Korea has ratcheted up cross-border tensions in recent months, launching thousands of trash-carrying balloons toward the South since late May, in retaliation to South Korea's efforts to strengthen its military.

