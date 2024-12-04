Netanyahu thanks Trump for 'strong' statement warning Hamas to release hostages

Jerusalem, Dec 4 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thanked US President-elect Donald Trump after the latter called for the hostages held in Gaza to be released by Hamas the day he takes charge as the President.

In a post on X, Netanyahu on Tuesday expressed his gratitude, stating, "I want to thank President Trump for his strong statement yesterday about the need for Hamas to release the hostages, the responsibility of Hamas, and this adds another force to our continued effort to release all the hostages. Thank you, President Trump."

Trump's statement followed the release of a video by Hamas showing American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander pleading for his release.

In response, Trump posted a warning on Truth Social, saying, "Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East - But it's all talk, and no action!"

He added that if the hostages were not released by January 20, 2025, when he would assume office, the US would take drastic measures.

"Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity."

Trump made it clear that those responsible for the hostage situation would face severe consequences, stating, "Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!"

The warning, coming days after the release of the hostage video, has added pressure on those holding hostages in the Middle East.

Netanyahu's public endorsement of Trump's statement highlights the growing international resolve to secure the release of those held captive.

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Trump's statement had made clear to everyone who was in the right, and who was wrong.

"This is the way to bring back the hostages: by increasing the pressure and the costs for Hamas and its supporters, and defeating them, rather than giving in to their absurd demands."

Families of the missing hostages also expressed their gratitude. "It is now evident to all: the time has come. We must bring them home NOW," the families forum said.

