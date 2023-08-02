Nepal urges citizens not to join foreign armies

Kathmandu. Aug 2 (IANS) Amid reports that Nepali nationals were joining the Russian Army, the government in Kathmandu has urged citizens not to join any other foreign forces than the ones with which the Himalayan nation has bilateral agreements.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that its attention had been drawn to news reports and social media posts stating that Nepali citizens have been recruited by foreign armies in war-torn nations.

There were reports of Nepali nationals joining the Ukrainian army, while several others also acknowleged on social media of being recruited into the Russian military.

The Ministry also urged its citizens not to go for security-related work in the war-torn countries on the basis of false information.

It was not immediately known how many Nepali citizens have joined either of the two armies, as well as mercenary groups.

The Ministry also informed that the government does not have a policy to allow Nepali citizens to join foreign armies except for some friendly countries that have been recruiting citizens into their national armies under the traditional agreement regarding recruitment.

Nepal has formal agreements with India and the UK militaries.

The Ministry urged everyone to be aware of the risks involved in such activities and the difficulties in conducting rescue.

--IANS

ag/ksk

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.