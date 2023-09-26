Nepal says it's against Taiwan’s 'independence'

Kathmandu, Sep 26 (IANS) Echoing China's stance, Nepal on Tuesday said that it was against the “independence" of Taiwan.



The Nepali side reiterated its firm commitment to the One-China principle, according to the 13-page long joint statement issued during the official visit of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal to China, recognising the Beijing government as the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, the Nepali side is against “Taiwan independence”.

Dahal, who reached China on September 23 from New York, is currently in in the Asian giaint and held talks with the Chinese President on the sidelines of 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

On Monday, Dahal met his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang, and witnessed the signing of different 12 agreements related to different areas of cooperation.

The statement further added that Nepal and China acknowledged the Strategic Partnership of Cooperation Featuring Ever-lasting Friendship for Development and Prosperity, the point included in the statement during President Xi’s state visit to Nepal in 2019.

The two sides agreed that Dahal’s visit is of great significance to advancing the China-Nepal Strategic Partnership of Cooperation Featuring Ever-lasting Friendship for Development and Prosperity.

The joint statement also touched upon China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) where it is mentioned that both sides will pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and deepen and expand mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.

“They also agreed to finalise the text on the BRI Implementation Plan at an early date. They expressed readiness to deepen and solidify Belt and Road cooperation. They agreed to strengthen connectivity in such areas as ports, roads, railways, airways, and grids in an orderly manner, jointly build the Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network, work together to ensure the safety of the cooperation projects and company personnel of the two countries, and contribute to Nepal’s realization of its development agenda including graduating from the least developed country status at an early date,” reads the statement.

Both sides also agreed to open more border points, utilisation of highways in China to help turn Nepal from a land-locked country to a land-linked country, accelerate the feasibility study of the Tokha-Chhare Tunnel project, expedite the implementation of the second phase of the Kathmandu Ring Road project, connecting with Pokhara from different Chinese cities, will finalise the text of China-Nepal Electric Power Cooperation Plan and going to launch the construction of the Jilong/Keyrung-Rasuwagadhi-Chilime 220 KV Cross-Border Power Transmission line at an early date.

The two sides agreed to undertake a joint inspection of the China-Nepal boundary.

They also agreed to bring into force the Agreement between the Government of China and the Government of Nepal on the Boundary Management System as soon as possible.

Nepal and China also agreed to continue consultations on the Protocol between the Ministry of Public Security in Beijing and the Ministry of Home Affairs in Kathmandu on the Establishment of a Boundary Contact System at Three Levels, so as to elevate the level of border management and cooperation between the two countries.

--IANS

ag/ksk

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.