Nepal gifts two elephants to Qatar

Kathmandu, Oct 20 (IANS) Nepal has decided to gift a pair of male and female elephants to Qatar, the government announced on Sunday.

A cabinet meeting on Friday decided to provide the elephants to the Gulf nation.

The cabinet has decided to gift a pair of elephants being raised at the Chitwan National Park," Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung said at a press meeting on Sunday.

Nepal pledged to gift the elephants during a two-day state visit by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in April, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two elephants will be sent to Qatar following legal clearances, Abinash Thapa Magar, information officer at the Chitwan National Park, told Xinhua.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.