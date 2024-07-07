Nepal: 15 more dead in monsoon-sparked disasters

Kathmandu, July 7 (IANS) At least 15 more people have been killed in landslides and floods in Nepal in the past two days, police said on Sunday.

The rain-induced disasters, previously, had killed 48 people in the country since the monsoon season set in on June 10, Xinhua news agency reported.

Incessant monsoon rains since Friday evening have created havoc across Nepal, leaving 15 dead, two missing and 17 others injured in landslides and floods, said Dan Bahadur Karki, the spokesperson for Nepal Police.

He told Xinhua that at least 125 families have been displaced, hundreds of livestock killed, and some highways across the country blocked due to landslides and floods in the last two days.

Parts of Kathmandu, Nepal's capital, have been inundated.

As the rainfall is continuing, the loss of lives and property is likely to increase, Karki said.

