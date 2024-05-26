Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Ostrava Golden Spike with muscle injury, to attend event as guest

Ostrava (Czech Republic), May 26 (IANS) Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has pulled out of the upcoming Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 athletics meet, World Athletics Continental Tour Gold label event, due to an adductor muscle injury sustained during training two weeks ago.

However, the 26-year-old is scheduled to attend the event as a guest which starts on May 28.

"The javelin throw at Ostrava Golden Spike promises a great experience. The organisers did note a message from the Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra. Due to an injury that he sustained in training two weeks ago (adductor muscle), he will not be able to throw in Ostrava, but he will arrive at the event as a guest," the organisers of the event said in a statement on Saturday.

In Neeraj's absence, Germany's Julian Weber will take part in the competition. The European champion achieved his third-best performance of the year with a throw of 88.37m in Dessau, Germany on Friday.

The home favourite Jakub Vadlecjh will face a tough battle from Weber to defend his title. He won the last year's competition with a modest throw of 81.93m.

The Indian thrower started his season at the Doha Diamond League and finished second with his best throw of 88.36m.

Earlier this month, Neeraj participated in India for the first time in three years at the National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, where he won the gold with an effort of 82.27m.

